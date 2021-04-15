Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.