Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.85.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $1,252.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,127.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,016.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $394.50 and a 52-week high of $1,283.19.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

