Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.62 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

