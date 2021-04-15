Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$22.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

