Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 130,485 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 41,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,862. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

