Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 133,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 13.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $141.81. 10,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

