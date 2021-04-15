Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 3,505 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.79. 191,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335,992. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

