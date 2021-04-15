Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.91. 124,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,482,127. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,667 shares of company stock worth $63,028,356 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

