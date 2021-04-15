Parkside Investments LLC Sells 44,705 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,705 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,140. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.