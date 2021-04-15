Partners Group’s (PGPHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PGPHF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PGPHF stock traded down $46.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,452.40. 374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $736.20 and a twelve month high of $1,499.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,279.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,145.39.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

