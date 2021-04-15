Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.32.

PASG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 200,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,004. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 21.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

