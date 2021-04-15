Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) versus Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pacific Valley Bank and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 19.35% N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp -9.35% -6.07% -0.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.75 $2.68 million N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp $46.13 million 0.82 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Pacific Valley Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patriot National Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Valley Bank beats Patriot National Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

