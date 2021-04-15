Patron Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,372.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $6,372.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00755820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00033324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

