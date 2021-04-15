Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.6% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 167,782 shares of company stock worth $15,332,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.