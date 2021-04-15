PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 420,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

