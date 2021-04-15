Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Up 9.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,889,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 902,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PENMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Peninsula Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

