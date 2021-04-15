Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

