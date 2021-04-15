Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ILPMF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.