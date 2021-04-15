Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Stock Holdings Lessened by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 80.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36.

Pershing Square Tontine Company Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.