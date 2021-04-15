Peter Fante Sells 10,396 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $127,583.89.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

