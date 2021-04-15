Peter Fante Sells 2,779 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $127,583.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,286.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 38.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.