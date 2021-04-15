Peter Smith Purchases 95,837 Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) Stock

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) insider Peter Smith acquired 95,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

SUR traded up GBX 1.92 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.92 ($1.07). 238,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.51. Sureserve Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Sureserve Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Sureserve Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

