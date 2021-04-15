Peter Starrett Sells 10,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $850,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FND opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $114.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

