PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 186.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

