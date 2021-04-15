Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.