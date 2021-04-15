Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

