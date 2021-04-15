Phoenixcoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,246.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,246.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,053.54 or 1.00487293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.00510755 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.55 or 0.00855083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.98 or 0.00326668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00134150 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,446,012 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

