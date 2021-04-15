Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $146,633.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.