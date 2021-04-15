Piper Sandler Comments on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

