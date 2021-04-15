Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of PIPR opened at $117.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.