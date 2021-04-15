Piper Sandler Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $165.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $158.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.