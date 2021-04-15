Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

