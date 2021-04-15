PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $130.50 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

