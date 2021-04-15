Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

PLYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

