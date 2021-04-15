Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,045. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PS opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

