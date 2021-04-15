Plus500 (LON:PLUS) PT Raised to GBX 2,090

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,527 ($19.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,377.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,442.22.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

