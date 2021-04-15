POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 338.6% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $282.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

