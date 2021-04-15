Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 74.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 85,724 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE:APAM opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.