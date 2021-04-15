Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 20,200 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,360,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of IAA by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 433,443 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,368,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.