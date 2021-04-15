Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 50.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $64,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,651,000.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

