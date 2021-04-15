Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,189,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 7.3% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $179.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $181.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

