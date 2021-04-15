Polianta Ltd Takes $1.15 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $7,659,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

