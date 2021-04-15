Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira Purchases 720 Shares

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,625.80. Polymetal International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,875.57 ($24.50).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

