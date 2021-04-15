Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Citigroup

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Popular stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Popular has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

