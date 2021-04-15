POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.27

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.27 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 195889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

