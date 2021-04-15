PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce $854.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $783.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $162.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $72,677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,270 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

