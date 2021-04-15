PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.20

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.20 and last traded at $159.72, with a volume of 3612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.91.

PRAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

