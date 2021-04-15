Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 1,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 154,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,610,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.