Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRLD. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

PRLD opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

