Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to $137.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

PRBZF opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

